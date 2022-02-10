Drivers mount pavement to get past bin lorries in Cornwall
- Published
"Shocking" video footage has shown motorists driving on pavements as they squeeze past bin lorries.
Cornwall Council said the "impatient, and downright dangerous actions" threatened the lives of collection crews and the public.
In one clip a car mounts the pavement in an attempt to get past a bin lorry and its crew.
In another a motorist goes the wrong way round a roundabout, said the local authority.
The "hi-vis heroes" should be respected and applauded for keeping collections running during the pandemic, it said.
Carol Mould, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, said she could "hardly believe" the footage shot from the collection vehicles.
"For the sake of a few moments delay, people seem to be willing to not only put the lives of waste crews in danger, but also the lives of pedestrians and other road users," she said.
Rubbish and recycling contractors Biffa said it was "disheartening, and sometimes quite threatening, to see other road users being so impatient".
Crews also got verbal abuse which was "upsetting when they are just trying to provide an essential service".
The firm said that when incidents were reported by the crews, they were passed onto the police for investigation.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.