New brain research centre opens in Plymouth
- Published
A new facility to advance brain research has opened in Plymouth.
The Brain Research and Imaging Centre (BRIC) has seven laboratories so researchers can better understand brain activity and human behaviour.
The centre at Plymouth Science Park is a collaboration between the University of Plymouth and the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.
Prof Stephen Hall, director of BRIC, said the centre would benefit patients with complex conditions.
He said: "Covid-19 posed a range of challenges to this project, so I am very grateful to the team for the exceptional effort they put in to getting the facility completed and operational.
"BRIC has immediately transformed brain research in the region and beyond, with international collaborations utilising the technology we have here to shed light on complex conditions to benefit patients."
Prof Hall added: "The addition of BRIC, with its cutting-edge facilities and leading expertise, will support the university's ambition to become one of the most impactful brain research organisations in the world."
Ann James, chief executive of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said: "The new facility will provide patients from across the region with even more access to state-of-the-art imaging technology, and we look forward to the benefits the research opportunities will bring."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.