Cornwall Council to increase tax by 2.99% and cut 400 jobs
- Published
Cornwall Council's cabinet has approved a draft budget which includes a council tax rise of almost 3%.
Savings of £59m over the next financial year will mostly come from contracts and cutting 400 jobs, the cabinet meeting was told.
The council's share of council tax is set to increase by 2.99% including a 1% precept to fund adult social care.
If approved by the full council on 22 February, it would mean an average rise of £50 a year on a Band D property.
Final council tax bills will also include contributions to Devon and Cornwall Police and town and parish councils.
Conservative council leader Linda Taylor said she was "proud of the plan" which would see "significant capital investment" in "priority areas".
As part of the budget the council is looking to invest an additional £45m in adult social care, although the department will also have to make savings, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Tracie Langley, the council's chief finance officer, warned of an increase in demand for services such as adult social care, children's services and housing, which meant "further challenges" ahead.
It is understood that opposition councillors are preparing alternative budget proposals to bring to the full council meeting amid concerns about some of the planned cuts.
Deputy Leader David Harris said there were concerns about whether planned savings in 2022/23, which are three times higher than in 2021/22, could be achieved.
As a result the council was setting up a financial sustainability reserve of just over £6m to cover any savings not delivered.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.