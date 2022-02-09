Surfers Against Sewage launches annual Million Mile Clean
An environmental charity has launched its annual Million Mile Clean campaign.
The Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) scheme encourages volunteers from across the UK to each clean 10 miles (16km) of land in 2022.
The charity, which is based in Cornwall, plans to run the campaign each year until 2030.
In 2021, it said more than 20,000 volunteers removed more than 79,000kg of packaging pollution from across the wider south-west of England.
Amy Slack, head of campaigns and policy at SAS, said: "Cleans are a fantastic way of getting out and about in your local environment and making a difference in your community."
The charity said organised cleans were happening across the country.
Jack Middleton, community and events manager at SAS, said: "The inaugural year of the Million Mile Clean inspired community action across the country with an incredible 142,000 people taking part.
"The aim for 2022 is to build on this growth and continue the movement for the environment and against the scourge of plastic pollution."
