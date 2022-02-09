Anti-social behaviour house closed down in Hayle
- Published
A house in Hayle has been closed down for three months after repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it had received complaints relating to 21 Queensway for the last six months.
Following a partial closure, Bodmin Magistrates Court issued a full closure from 8 February.
Nobody other than the landlord and their representatives is allowed to enter the property for three months.
