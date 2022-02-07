Kilkhampton woman, 90, dies after being hit by car
Published
A 90-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in a village.
Police said pedestrian Mary Kitchingham was in West Street in Kilkhampton near Bude, Cornwall, when she was hit on Thursday.
She was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries but died later, said a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at about 12:35 GMT.
A full forensic investigation was carried out and officers are working to establish the cause of the collision.
