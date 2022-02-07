Silver ball hurling tradition returns in St Ives
- Published
The ancient tradition of Hurling the Silver Ball has gone ahead in a Cornish town after it was cancelled in 2021 due to Covid-19.
People were "really excited" to see the centuries-old event taking place again in St Ives as part of the town's annual Feast Day, the mayor said.
The event, one of Cornwall's oldest customs, sees people trying to win the ball from each other around the town.
It takes place on the first Monday after 3 February each year.
The day celebrates the anniversary of the consecration of the Parish Church of St Eia in 1434 AD.
The Hurling the Silver Ball event is believed to date back at least a thousand years, according to St Ives Town Council.
Of unknown origin, the game involves people trying to keep possession of a ball about the size of a cricket ball which is made of applewood coated in silver.
The tradition has all but disappeared except for in St Ives and in St Columb Major, near Newquay, where it is held on Shrove Tuesday.
A procession sees the ball taken through the town for a blessing at St Ia Well near Porthmeor beach, followed by the start of the hurling of the ball onto the beach by the mayor.
Whoever returns the ball to the mayor on the stroke of midday receives a silver coin as a gift.
Pennies are then scattered from the balcony of the Guildhall for children.
Kirsty Arthur, Mayor of St Ives said: "We're really excited it's going ahead this year. Its a huge day for St Ives.
"There are usually many young people who are ready to very safely scrap for it.
"I'm just really glad that we're able to do this again."
Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council and St Ives Town Council member, said: "It's an incredibly important day for the town of St Ives. It embraces real tradition, and the excitement of who's going to come back with that silver ball."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.