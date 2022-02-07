Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash near Truro
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with suspected serious injuries after a crash near Truro, police have said.
The man was trapped under his bike after a collision involving a car at about 07:40 GMT on Monday.
Police, land ambulance, air ambulance and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service attended the crash at the Arch Hill roundabout on Falmouth Road.
The road remains closed while Devon and Cornwall Police investigate.
