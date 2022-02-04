Launceston sex assault: Police appeal for white van witness
Police investigating a report of rape in Launceston are appealing for a potential witness who was driving a white van in the area.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was reported two men approached a woman and assaulted her on Madford Lane between 00:25 and 01:05 GMT on Sunday.
Detectives said the driver of a white van seen travelling along Tower Street at 00:55 could have useful information.
The woman, who is in her 40s, is being supported by specialist officers.
Officers also want to speak to another possible witness who was in the area at about 00:30 GMT walking his dog - he is thought to have spoken to the victim.
Police said the two men were described as wearing tracksuit bottoms, one in a white hooded top and the other in a dark hooded top.
