Boardmasters festival announces wave of 60 acts
Boardmasters music and surfing festival has unveiled 60 acts as the first wave of camping tickets sell in record time.
Bombay Bicycle Club, The Wombats and The Lathums will join the line up in Newquay, Cornwall on 10-14 August.
The festival, which attracts 50,000 people, will be headlined by George Ezra, Disclosure and Kings of Leon.
Organisers said Wednesday and Thursday entry with camping, VIP Camping and three-day no camping tickets all sold out in record time.
Day tickets have now gone on pre-sale and general sale will open on Friday, organisers said.
Other acts announced include Self Esteem, Mimi Webb and Kurupt FM from BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing.
As well as music performances, the World Surf League will see the biggest names in international pro surfing take to the waves to compete at Fistral Beach.
