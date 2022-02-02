Extra £45m for adult social care in Cornwall budget proposals
Council tax in Cornwall could rise by 2.99% if a £1.2bn business plan is accepted.
The cabinet at Cornwall Council will be considering the draft business plan on 9 February that would deliver £1.2bn of essential services in the county.
This would also include an extra £45m support for adult social care services.
Councillor David Harris said it had been "no easy task" making a business plan to meet the council's priorities "while addressing the deficit".
"This budget enables us to do that, investing in the services residents have told us matter to them, while creating an authority fit for the future," said the deputy leader of the council.
The proposed council tax increase is the equivalent of 96p per week for an average band D property, said Cornwall Council.
The proposals would see Cornwall Council's share of council tax rise by 1.99%, plus 1% for the government's adult and social care precept.
This budget proposal was created in response to the council's priorities set out following the election in May.
It also includes £94m to provide 550 new school places and repair school buildings, as well as £38m for projects helping with energy efficient houses and investment in the fire service.
Plus, £54m for projects to put the council at the forefront of modern, flexible and low carbon ways of working.
The majority of savings would come from reducing the amount the council spends on contracts and through proposed workforce reductions, said Cornwall Council.
The cabinet is meeting at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday, 9 February to discuss the draft business plan.
