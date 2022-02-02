Cornwall 'levelling up' strategy pledge welcomed
Cornwall is one of nine areas of England invited to take part in the government's "levelling up" programme.
The strategy to close the gap between rich and poor parts of the country was unveiled by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.
Cornwall has also been chosen as an Education Investment Area (EIA) to raise standards in schools.
Cornwall Council's leader Linda Taylor said the government was "honouring its pledge to help level up local areas".
Details of what Cornwall might receive under the county deal have not been released.
Conservative councillor Ms Taylor said: "We knew we were going to be invited and we are very, very pleased.
"The devil is in the detail and we need to see what is going to be available as we move ahead."
The strategy says directly elected mayors could be the best way to deliver change and a "devolution revolution".
The idea of a directly elected mayor for Cornwall has been raised before and has divided opinion, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reports.
Ms Taylor said: "We will need to look at that detail and what is in the different terms of the offer and we will base our final decisions on that."
Cornwall has also been named as one of 55 EIAs which will receive additional funding for education.
This will include cash to retain teaching staff, provide new training and skills facilities and more support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.
Cherilyn Mackrory, Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth, said she was "delighted" at Cornwall being an EIA, which would "realise Cornwall's potential".
