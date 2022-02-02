BBC News

Driver seriously injured in Glynn Valley crash

The crash happened on the A38 near the Halfway House pub

A driver of a car has suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Cornwall.

Two other people were also injured in the crash involving two cars on the A38 in the Glynn Valley near Bodmin.

It happened at about 15:25 GMT on Tuesday, close to the Halfway House pub.

The road was closed to allow a full forensic investigation of the scene to take place.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Hyundai I20.

