Driver seriously injured in Glynn Valley crash
- Published
A driver of a car has suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Cornwall.
Two other people were also injured in the crash involving two cars on the A38 in the Glynn Valley near Bodmin.
It happened at about 15:25 GMT on Tuesday, close to the Halfway House pub.
The road was closed to allow a full forensic investigation of the scene to take place.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Hyundai I20.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.