Car parks to close ahead of work on £170m Truro development
- Published
Some car parks in Truro will be closed from Tuesday in preparation for the first phase of work on a new £170m development.
Cornwall Council is leading on the development of a new neighbourhood with 320 homes and hospitality venues in the Pydar area of Truro.
Demolition work is also due to start in February.
The portfolio holder for economy, Stephen Rushworth, said the project would "transform the Pydar area".
"Much work has gone on behind the scenes to bring this project to fruition and so it is great to see the start of work on site", he added.
The car parks being closed include Pydar Street, Viaduct, and Carrick House and drivers are being encouraged to use park and ride services into the city.
From the beginning of February, buildings will be demolished including Carrick House and St Clements House, but Truro Bowl will remain open.
