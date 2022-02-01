Police appeal for information over Launceston sex assault
- Published
Police investigating reports of the rape of a woman in Launceston are appealing for information.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was reported two men approached the woman and assaulted her on Madford Lane between 00:25 and 01:05 GMT on Sunday.
Officers want to speak to a possible witness who was in the area at about 00:30 GMT walking his dog - he is thought to have spoken to the victim.
The woman, who is in her 40s, is being supported by specialist officers.
Police said the two men were described as wearing tracksuit bottoms, one in a white hooded top and the other in a dark hooded top.
Det Insp Glenn Willcocks said: "Our enquiries remain ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything which may assist our investigation, to get in touch via 101."
