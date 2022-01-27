BBC News

Fowey bus stop gets latest paint job

The latest version is bright and colourful

A bus stop in Fowey has had its latest paint job in a series of makeovers that goes back more than 20 years.

The bus stop was first given a bespoke spruce-up by Jane Tinsley after it was a target for anti-social behaviour.

Ms Tinsley retired last year and since then other members of the community have stepped in.

Melissa Love created the latest design and said it "is probably one of the most colourful ones there has ever been".

"We have had a great reaction to it which is lovely. People in Fowey really cherish the bus stop and it is often accessorised.

"It's got a little book store, chairs, and props to make the whole experience more exciting.

"For this one we thought it's been a long January so lets go colourful".

Sarah Worne and Melissa Love have been helping keep the tradition alive
Members of the community stepped in after Jane Tinsley retired from decorating the bus stop
The bus stop reflected Fowey's maritime connections in May 2021
It tends to get a new design every few months
The bus stop usually gets a festive makeover in December
In April 2020 the bus stop recognised the efforts of the NHS in the coronavirus pandemic

