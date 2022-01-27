Fowey bus stop gets latest paint job
A bus stop in Fowey has had its latest paint job in a series of makeovers that goes back more than 20 years.
The bus stop was first given a bespoke spruce-up by Jane Tinsley after it was a target for anti-social behaviour.
Ms Tinsley retired last year and since then other members of the community have stepped in.
Melissa Love created the latest design and said it "is probably one of the most colourful ones there has ever been".
"We have had a great reaction to it which is lovely. People in Fowey really cherish the bus stop and it is often accessorised.
"It's got a little book store, chairs, and props to make the whole experience more exciting.
"For this one we thought it's been a long January so lets go colourful".
