Cornwall girl, seven, writes letter to Queen for help finding dogs
- Published
A seven-year-old girl has written to the Queen to help find two missing dogs.
Terriers Margie and Ruby went missing from Pillaton, Cornwall, while on a walk with their owners on 24 June 2021.
Louise said in her letter that the "poor little dogs were stolen from their home in Cornwall" and the owners were "so so sad and upset".
Despite attempts by owners Giles and Angela Greenhough to find them, their disappearance remains a mystery.
The owners were so convinced the dogs had got stuck down a rabbit hole that they dug out about 20 or 30 on their land looking for them and now they fear the dogs may have been stolen.
Electronic tracking devices on each dog were apparently switched off about 10 minutes after the couple lost sight of their pets.
Mrs Greenhough said: "We have searched and searched and we're sure that they're not here."
Louise said in her letter: "Dear Queen Elizabeth, I am writing this letter to you to ask for your help."
She said the "little fluffy dogs" dogs were "stolen" and their owners missed them.
"Because you are the Queen I thought you could help find them please."
Louise is waiting for a response from the monarch.
"I love little doggy dogs and I want to get them home," she said.
Mrs Greenhough said: "What an amazing girl she is to care enough, I'm quite overwhelmed."
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they were investigating.
"The two Norfolk terriers were reported to have ran off into woods at the farm and did not return," said a spokesman.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting CR/056341/21."
