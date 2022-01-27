Cornwall Learner driver arrested twice on same day in same car
A learner driver was arrested twice on the same day, in the same car - for the same offence.
The driver, who had a provisional licence, was arrested in a Mercedes near St Austell in Cornwall for driving without supervision on Wednesday.
His car was seized and he returned later to get the car from the police pound, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers said he was later arrested in the same car at Summercourt in Cornwall for driving while unsupervised.
The driver of a car that picked up the arrested man for the second offence was also arrested, for driving while disqualified.
Both men are due to appear in court at a later date.
A force spokesman said: "It's not often we can say we have seized the same car twice in one day."
After the car was seized at Bugle near St Austell, police said they "received some information that the same person was on his way to collect the vehicle with another insured person but they were driving to the recovery yard rather than getting a lift".
Officers said: "Suspecting that our provisional licence holder may end up driving unsupervised again we kept an eye out.
"Shortly after we saw the vehicle being driven on the A30 near Summercourt.
"We stopped it again and found the provisional licence holder unsupervised again.
"Vehicle seized for a second time and he will now be going to court for two offences."
Police said "to top it off the person who was on their way to pick him up was stopped" in another Mercedes and was arrested for driving while disqualified.
