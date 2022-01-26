Stock car racing to continue at United Downs Raceway for 2022
Stock car racing will continue at the United Downs Raceway for another year, after Cornwall Council signed a new lease with the operators.
The previous lease ended in October 2021 with uncertainty over its future.
The council says it is continuing to work with a company hoping to build a renewable heat-powered rum distillery on the site near Redruth.
The raceway promoter said "the voice of the people has truly been listened to".
Crispen Rosevear, from Purple Cornwall, added the decision ensured "stock car racing, which has been embedded in the county since the 1950s, can continue in Cornwall".
David Harris, the council's portfolio holder for resources, said: "We are pleased to have come to an arrangement that means that racing can continue in 2022.
"We do not want to see the site sitting empty while its long-term future is under consideration, and we will continue to work with all parties in that respect."
The site will also be used for Land Rover off-road trials, events for young motorcycle riders and community events during 2022.
The Cornwall Distillery Company had planning permission refused in October, but has an agreement that lasts until September 2023 that enables it to bring forward its development on the site.
The council said it would continue to work with the company to develop its ambitions on this site or other sites in its control.
The UK's first operational geothermal energy plant at United Downs would provide the heat necessary for the distillery, if the project goes ahead in the future.
