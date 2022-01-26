Fall in Redruth food bank donations 'frightening'
A food bank is seeing a fall in donations because of increases in the cost of living, according to its founder.
Prices have gone up at their fastest rate in nearly 30 years, with energy and food costs soaring.
Don Gardner founded the Transformation CPR FoodBank in Redruth 12 years ago and called the situation "frightening".
Their warehouse usually provides more than 10,000 meals a month but several shelves are currently empty.
Mr Gardner said: "They would usually be full with donations from individuals and supermarkets.
"People haven't got the spare cash anymore - it's frightening really.
"You've got our clients who can't afford to buy food and that's why they come to us, and now we have got to buy food to support them and the prices are going up."
Christian Pope collects donations from local supermarkets to bring to the warehouse, and says he is receiving "less than usual".
Last year they would get about five or six crates, but that has reduced to just over one at the moment, he said.
Wailim Wong from Citizens Advice Cornwall said people who needed support should "try and get help at the earliest opportunity".
"Sadly we do see people who have left it to the last minute, and of course the longer you leave it, as some of our clients have found, the more trouble you get yourself into", he added.
