Two trapped inside overturned car in Cornwall
Two people have been rescued after being left trapped inside a car after it overturned in Cornwall.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at about 19:30 GMT on Monday after the vehicle rolled over at St Cleer, near Liskeard.
Firefighters said they had to cut the roof off the car to free the two occupants before they were taken to hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not known.
