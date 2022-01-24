'Unacceptable' water supply problems continuing in Gunnislake
- Published
People in part of east Cornwall are continuing to have problems with their water supply, five days after the issues started.
About 6,000 homes in the Gunnislake area were initially affected when problems started last week.
Some residents have not had water for more than three days, with one saying it was "totally unacceptable".
South West Water (SWW) said supplies have been restored "to the majority" and engineers are working on it.
People 'struggling'
Customer Les Dewson said it was "totally unacceptable" and his family was "being treated with indifference".
He said his wife "contacted SWW several times throughout the day [Sunday], only to be told that the pressure will build and the water will return.
He added that his 93-year-old mother-in-law "is struggling".
He said: "Despite our assistance her most basic needs, hygiene and hydration are been neglected."
We are pleased to say that we have restored water to the majority of the Gunnislake and Calstock area. We do know there are still some customers that may be experiencing no water or a loss of pressure. 1/3— SouthWestWater Help (@SWWHelp) January 23, 2022
Some people affected have also said the shortage was a "health issue".
Cornwall Councillor for Gunnislake and Calstock Dorothy Kirk, said this was still "an implication" after problems began on Thursday.
She said: "It's very difficult and very inconvenient ... to live without water, especially in the depths of winter.
"South West Water's employees have been working incredibly hard, and we have to appreciate that, but it's been a very, very hard time."
The utility company tweeted on Sunday evening, saying it knew "there are still some customers that may be experiencing no water or a loss of pressure".
It added that staff had been "constructing a temporary water pump station at Callington to improve flows and pressure in the system".
It said: "We are continuing to work hard to restore water supplies while delivering bottled water directly to vulnerable customers and to those customers requesting it."
The company has been approached for an updated comment.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.