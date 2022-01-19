Critical incident: Visits from carers could be reduced in Cornwall
- Published
Elderly and vulnerable people may receive fewer home visits from carers as part of measures to address pressure on the social care system.
On Tuesday, Cornwall Council declared a critical incident in social care to ease strain on the health system.
Andy Virr, portfolio holder for care and wellbeing, said care packages may change from four visits a day to two, where it was considered safe to do so.
It is hoped the critical incident will help free up 1,000 hospital beds.
There are delays in discharging patients from hospital because care packages are not available.
In October the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust declared a critical incident, and that remains in place.
Mr Virr said: "With the increasing and extraordinary demand we have had since coming out of lockdown last summer, it is just outstripping our supply of carers and care home beds.
"What it means now in a critical incident is, to free up more capacity, we are asking some care providers where you might be visiting someone four times a day, could that be done safely two times a day.
"How could you mitigate the risk there? It could be through technology such as an alarm if you were to fall over, or asking neighbours or the voluntary sector to come in and help serve lunch etcetera.
"So that then frees up that carer to help the person in hospital get home and have care in their own home."
Mr Virr added that neighbours and volunteers may be able to help out in some circumstances.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.