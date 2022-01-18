Cornwall Council declares social care critical incident
A critical incident in adult social care has been declared in Cornwall with residents asked to help.
Cornwall Council announced the move on Tuesday in what it called "extraordinary circumstances".
It said it would be calling on the voluntary sector and potentially redeploying council staff into different roles to help ease the pressure.
It is hoped the move will see 100 beds freed up within two weeks.
Councillor Andy Virr, cabinet member for care and wellbeing, said: "These extraordinary circumstances require a different level of response in our care system, which is currently unable to meet demand - particularly for hospital discharges."
The move was said to help reduce pressure on hospitals, ambulance waiting times and allow more patients to be discharged back into the community.
The council said it would work with its care providers to support about 180 people who have finished their hospital treatment and were waiting for care packages.
In addition the council said it would potentially redeploy staff into different roles to support social care as well as ask the voluntary sector to step in.
Cllr Virr called on residents to help those around them: "If you have a friend or neighbour who was recently discharged from hospital please consider how you might be able to help in their recovery."
