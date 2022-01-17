Woman airlifted to hospital after Holywell Bay rocks fall
- Published
A woman has been airlifted to hospital suffering "multiple injuries" after falling from rocks at a beach.
A multi-agency rescue was carried out after the accident at Holywell Bay, in north Cornwall, on Sunday morning.
The 61-year-old was carried across rocks on a stretcher by surf life saving club members and seen by a passing doctor before medics arrived.
She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by a coastguard helicopter, the RNLI said.
The rescue charity said both its Newquay lifeboats were sent to the scene after the alarm was raised at about 11:30 GMT.
It said: "Three of the RNLI volunteers went ashore to assist, including two who are NHS paramedics.
"After taking charge of the woman's care and providing further assessment of her multiple injuries, the senior paramedic requested the attendance of the coastguard search and rescue helicopter, which airlifted the injured woman to the regional major trauma centre at Derriford Hospital."
Members of the St Agnes cliff rescue team also provided support, in what was described by the RNLI as a "great team effort".
