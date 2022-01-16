Coastguard appoints first ever full-time chaplain
A full-time chaplain has been appointed by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) for the first time in its 200-year history.
Reverend Tom Ebbens, who will be based in Cornwall, has been appointed to the position after a pilot project.
He has previously worked in MCA operations centres and as a coastal officer, and will provide support for frontline staff.
HM Coastguard celebrated its 200th birthday on Saturday.
Mr Ebbens, 30, said he will offer to support to colleagues of any faith and none:
"People have fears and concerns, worries and challenges and sometimes they need someone to walk with them in those dark moments, to listen, to share the hurt and support them through that difficult time," he said.
"People will often say things to a chaplain that they wouldn't say to anyone else and that has got to be held somewhere, respected and acknowledged.
"Chaplaincy is a great thing for that to provide that service."
HM Coastguard director, Claire Hughes, said it was a "landmark appointment".
She said: "Tom is going to bring another level of care alongside the welfare-led support systems we already have in place such as trauma risk management.
"He's already proved that the care of chaplaincy can reach all people across all parts of the MCA as well as those serving in HM Coastguard.
"People know they can talk to him in confidence about their concerns and problems and that he will provide the support they need."
