Man killed mother and injured brother in Crowlas knife attack
- Published
A man who killed his mother in "a shocking and inexplicable outburst of violence" has been detained in a psychiatric hospital.
Jacob Poynton-Whiting, 22, admitted the manslaughter of Sally Poynton, 44, in Crowlas near Penzance, due to diminished responsibility.
He also admitted wounding his 18-year-old brother who had gone to his mother's aid.
The judge at Truro Crown Court told him "you were very ill indeed".
The court heard Ms Poynton died almost immediately from knife wounds inflicted on her neck, stomach and leg at about 07:00 BST on 22 June 2021.
Judge Simon Carr told the court Poynton-Whiting was suffering from a severe psychotic episode when he armed himself with a knife and visited the house.
The judge described how his younger brother showed "incredible bravery", forcing him out of the house before he got back in through a broken window and launched another attack on his mother.
Prosecutor Sean Brunton QC said it was a "completely unprovoked" attack which was attributed to a "catastrophic breakdown of his mental health".
Mr Brunton said the defendant did not attempt to leave the scene and was arrested by armed police.
His brother told the court that he was "terrified" of him, and could never forgive him.
He said: "She was a peaceful and loving mother. She was my friend. Jacob used to be a wonderful person.
"Now our relationship is permanently shattered."
Poyton-Whiting will be detained in a psychiatric hospital until he can be safely managed in the community, with the judge saying "that may be a considerable time off".
The judge expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of "such a loved individual" who died in circumstances "too terrible to contemplate".
Det Sgt Nige Green, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "The family and friends of Sally have had to endure the most tragic loss imaginable and in the saddest of circumstances.
"I would like to thank them for their dignified assistance in the investigation and my thoughts, and those of the entire investigation team, are with them at this time.
"I believe that this is the best outcome in the circumstances to enable Jacob to receive the help he needs."
