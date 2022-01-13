Cornwall Air Ambulance vandalism costs charity £1,000
A series of vandalism has had a "costly impact" on a life-saving charity.
Cornwall Air Ambulance's shop in Bodmin has been damaged several times, racking up a £1,000 repair bill, its chief executive said.
There have been breakages to windows, barriers, railings and delivery vans.
The shop is said to be a "vital source of fundraising for the charity", which helps more than 1,000 seriously sick or injured people every year in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
A spokesperson said: "While efforts have been made by the charity to deal with the ongoing vandalism, the issue continues to have a costly impact on Cornwall Air Ambulance".
Tim Bunting, chief executive, said: "Our shop in Bodmin is a vital source of fundraising to help keep the helicopter in the skies, saving lives.
"As a charity funded by the public, we want to make sure that every penny goes towards these lifesaving missions and not repairing damage."
Cornwall Air Ambulance said it opened its newest charity shop in Bodmin less than one year ago and planned to open a community space, HeliHub, within the shop in 2022.
