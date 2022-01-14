Free farming and woodland training in Devon and Cornwall
A shortage of workers has prompted colleges to offer free courses in farming and woodland management.
Duchy College in Cornwall and Bicton College in Devon are offering a free eight-week course in forestry, timber harvesting and how to plant trees.
Peter Reed, head of land and environment at Bicton College, said there was a lack of people willing and able to do outdoor work.
The courses for people aged 19 or over begin in February.
Mr Reed said: "There's a shortage of skilled people in the industry, and that's hands-on people on the ground that can do fence erecting and can maintain with chainsaws, people are moving away from that."
The training is part of the government's Train 4 Tomorrow initiative.
Duchy College and Bicton College each have 10 spaces available.
Charlotte Collyer, project manager of Train 4 Tomorrow, said the course was designed to help people build on their existing skills or give them an opportunity to change career.
"It's a career where we know we've got open job vacancies and their employers are looking to recruit people with those skills," she said.
There are no set entry requirements to take part, and everyone who completes the course is guaranteed an interview for a job in land management.
