Steam therapy helping congested seals in Cornwall hospital
- Published
Injured seals are receiving steam therapy treatment to help ease congestion on their lungs.
The treatment is being done at Cornwall's seal hospital, run by the British Diver's Marine Life Rescue.
It was first used last year when vets started to see cases of a condition called lung worm.
Natalie Arrow from the seal hospital said the steam treatment was "much like we do ourselves if we have a cold or a bunged-up nose".
Grey seal pups rescued in the winter months often have respiratory infections, and steam can help to relieve the symptoms.
A tarpaulin is put over the seal's pen, and then a clothing steam cleaner is used for about 15 minutes.
Some very congested pups will be treated this way three times a day.
Ms Arrow added: "Most of the pups are at first pretty curious about the steam cleaner. But once they have come over and had an investigate and realise they can start to relax and enjoy the steam.
"The good thing is we can see them having a bit of a cough and sneeze and starting to bring up some of the material in their airways so we know it is doing them some good."
"They seem to enjoy it."
