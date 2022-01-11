Family tribute after motorcyclist dies in Newquay crash
The family of a 20-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash has said he was "much loved" by family and friends and will be "sadly missed".
Officers were called to the incident on Pentire Road, Newquay, at about 15:30 GMT on 29 December.
The crash involved a white Kawasaki ER6 motorcycle and a white Vauxhall Antara.
The rider of the motorcycle, Joe Ironmonger, from Newquay, died at the scene.
Mr Ironmonger's family said: "Joe, you were tragically taken away from us at such a young age.
"Much loved by all your family and friends, you will be so sadly missed.
"You had such a gentle, kind and caring nature - we cannot imagine never hearing your voice or seeing your smiling face again."
The family also thanked the community for its support since the incident.
The road was closed for more than six hours while officers from the Roads Policing Team and Serious Collisions Investigation Team attended the scene along with collision investigators.
Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses and asking anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage within the area to come forward.
