Camborne man killed his elderly father with punches to head
- Published
A man killed his elderly father with repeated punches to the head after he "lost it", a court has heard.
Steven Forster, 40, was cleared of murdering his father Barrie Forster, 82, in Camborne but convicted of manslaughter.
He was jailed for 12 years at Truro Crown Court.
The judge told him "you rained blows directed at his head" during the attack in November 2020, and he died in hospital six days later.
Prosecutor Simon Laws QC said Forster had previously been jailed for attacking his sister, and had only been released two days before the assault on his father.
He told Truro Crown Court that Forster had gone to a bank in Camborne with his vulnerable and ill father who used a mobility scooter to get around.
When he was unable to withdraw money he became agitated against his father, the court heard.
His father told police his son "suddenly went loopy" when they got home and repeatedly punched him.
Mr Laws said: "He was simply frustrated with his life and took it out on his father in an outburst of violence."
Forster told police in interviews he had "lost it" but did not intend to do serious harm.
The court heard he had previous convictions for attacks on his mother, brother and sister, and was also jailed for four years for stabbing a stranger in the chest at a pub.
Richard Smith, QC, defending, said the attack was a "spontaneous outburst and reaction" and not premeditated.
Judge Simon Carr said to Forster: "In no way could he defend himself. His ear was hanging off in threads. You rained blows directed at his head."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.