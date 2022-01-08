Perranporth sea swimmers mark anniversary with January dip
- Published
More than 100 sea swimmers celebrated the second anniversary of their group with a January dip.
The Perranporth Bluetits in Cornwall jumped into a tidal pool instead of the sea because of stormy weather.
Coastguards said gusty winds and heavy rain were likely to make conditions particularly treacherous.
The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, created by Sian Richardson, 57, in Pembrokeshire in 2014, now claim to have more than 15,000 members in groups worldwide.
Ms Richardson started the group after years of taking part in triathlons, marathons, swims and multi-sports events.
The only membership criteria is to have a "love of swimming and adventure".
The sense of community is behind the success of the Bluetits according to Perranporth member Sarah Walsh.
"I have made so many friends, it's been completely life-changing for me," she said after the swim in a tidal pool on the beach.
"Having this community of sea swimmers has been an inspirational journey."
Ms Richardson said: "Anyone who is attracted to a group called the Bluetits must have a sense of humour.
"So it's about fun and no-one takes themselves too seriously.
"You don't have to be an amazing swimmer, you can come and walk the dog, it's more about a group of people having fun together."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.