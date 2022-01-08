BBC News

Perranporth sea swimmers mark anniversary with January dip

Published
Image source, Perranporth Bluetits
Image caption,
Bluetits brave the stormy weather for a dip at Perranporth beach tidal pool in the rocks ahead of them

More than 100 sea swimmers celebrated the second anniversary of their group with a January dip.

The Perranporth Bluetits in Cornwall jumped into a tidal pool instead of the sea because of stormy weather.

Coastguards said gusty winds and heavy rain were likely to make conditions particularly treacherous.

The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, created by Sian Richardson, 57, in Pembrokeshire in 2014, now claim to have more than 15,000 members in groups worldwide.

Image source, Sian Richardson
Image caption,
The Perranporth Bluetits were celebrating two years since they were created.

Ms Richardson started the group after years of taking part in triathlons, marathons, swims and multi-sports events.

The only membership criteria is to have a "love of swimming and adventure".

Image source, Sian Richardson
Image caption,
Bluetits gather at Perranporth beach for the swim

The sense of community is behind the success of the Bluetits according to Perranporth member Sarah Walsh.

"I have made so many friends, it's been completely life-changing for me," she said after the swim in a tidal pool on the beach.

"Having this community of sea swimmers has been an inspirational journey."

Ms Richardson said: "Anyone who is attracted to a group called the Bluetits must have a sense of humour.

"So it's about fun and no-one takes themselves too seriously.

"You don't have to be an amazing swimmer, you can come and walk the dog, it's more about a group of people having fun together."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics