Bird flu: positive man left heartbroken by death of birds
By Georgina Barnes
BBC News Online
- Published
A man who tested positive for bird flu has expressed is heartbreak after his flock of ducks were culled on New Years Day.
Alan Gosling from Buckfastleigh, Devon, tested positive for avian flu after a flock were confirmed to be infected.
Health officials have confirmed there was no evidence of onward transmission, with public risk "very low".
The 79-year-old said he had always cared for wild birds and rescued many from his local area.
He said: "All my chickens have been killed, they're all gone - I haven't got any left at all, they destroyed the lot, including my ducklings as well.
"I'm disgusted, I'm absolutely broken hearted, I've never felt this way inclined in my life after losing something so close to me."
Gosling compared his affection for his ducks as those feel for their traditional pet dogs.
"They're absolutely fantastic animals and for them to be destroyed like that with no thought about the people involved, just killed them and that's it."
More than 100 ducks living outside Alan's house and in the surrounding area were culled to prevent the spread of disease.
Mr Gosling admitted to keeping around 20 ducks inside his home that were unwell, and had always cared for the birds.
He was unaware he had the virus until he was advised to have a test.
He said: "For 20 years I've been looking after these chickens now, some were about 13 years old.
"I didn't even know I had it, I roared with laughter when I found out and I said 'you've got to be joking!'
"I felt as healthy as I always been, I didn't have any flu symptoms or any aches."
Mr Gosling is now in isolation, and is unable to see anyone.
The BBC have approached DEFRA for comment.
