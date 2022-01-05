Royal Cornwall Hospital patients evacuated after water leak
Leaking water from a damaged heating system meant 24 patients had to be moved out of a hospital ward on Tuesday night.
The leak happened in the Tower Block building at the Royal Cornwall Hospital (RCH) in Truro.
Hospital bosses said they expected patients to return to the ward on Wednesday.
The five-storey building has a number of departments including the Eye Unit and the Children's Unit.
The leak started on the fourth floor in the western end of the building, and also caused damage to a number of rooms below the source.
People who have booked to visit patients in the Tower Block on Wednesday have been asked to postpone, "unless there are extenuating circumstances".
An RCH statement added: "Our staff responded quickly and calmly to safely relocate 24 patients who were in the area most affected."
