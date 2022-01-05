Cornwall pilot plant produces lithium carbonate
A pilot plant has managed to produce lithium carbonate, a key component used in rechargeable batteries for smartphones and electric cars.
Lithium has been produced on a pilot scale from the mica in granite at a plant near Roche, in Cornwall.
British Lithium plans to create 5kg of lithium carbonate a day for the first part of 2022 before expanding.
Andrew Smith, CEO, said: "We're delighted with the rapid progress we've made."
However, he said there was "still a long road ahead in terms of refining and optimising the process".
It took seven months to design and build the pilot plant.
Once the pilot is complete, work will commence on building a full scale plant, British Lithium said.
Chair Roderick Smith said the plant aimed to produce "21,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate each year".
He said: "At the moment, we will be the only lithium producer in the world to be quarrying and refining on one site, which adds to the sustainability of the project."
Lithium carbonate is a key component in the batteries required for electric vehicles.
From 2030 new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will not be sold in the UK, Boris Johnson announced in 2020.
