Covid: Rise in cases in Cornwall a 'concerning picture'
- Published
A heath boss says she is concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on essential services as cases continue to rise.
Rachel Wigglesworth, Cornwall's director of public health, said it was "a concerning picture".
Covid cases have increased across most of south-west England in recent weeks.
Ms Wigglesworth said she expected the rise to continue for some weeks, and Cornwall had not seen "a case rate that high since the end of August".
The latest figures for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly show 962 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 31 December.
Ms Wigglesworth said: "We have been there before but we are now expecting that to rise further still so we are concerned about the impact on our essential services and the implications for peoples health and wellbeing.
"We are absolutely keen to promote everyone getting a vaccination and a booster to ensure that we can protect as many people as possible to keep the system running smoothly.
"Whilst many of us are vaccinated, which is great, we will still see infections increasing in the next couple of weeks and then following that we will see people who may need hospital treatment and that's obviously what we're most concerned about."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.