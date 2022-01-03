Cathedral funeral for Cornish comedian Jethro
The funeral of Cornish comedian Jethro is to be held later.
He died in December at the age of 73 after contracting Covid-19, his family said.
The comic, from St Buryan, in Cornwall, whose real name is Geoffrey Rowe, stopped touring in 2020 after more than 50 years on the road.
Tributes were paid to him from across the comedy world. The funeral service will be held at Truro Cathedral at 12:00 GMT.
Jethro's popularity as a comedian grew during the 1980s and he made his first national appearance on the Des O'Connor show in 1990.
He later said that performance gave him a national profile and it led to other TV appearances and stage shows across the UK.
In 2001, he appeared on the Royal Variety Show and went on to become one of the biggest stars from Cornwall.
Speaking to the BBC in 2020, Jethro said "making people laugh is like a drug to me".
He explained his decision to retire was partly down to difficulties remembering jokes as "my memory is not too good".
But they also came outside the world of showbusiness, with rail operator GWR tweeting a picture of a sign at Camborne train station with his name on it, remembering a line to one of his most famous routines: "This train don't stop Camborne Wednesdays."
