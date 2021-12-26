Men bailed after woman sexually assaulted in St Austell
- Published
Two men arrested in connection with reports of a sexual assault in Cornwall have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Police said a woman was assaulted in St Austell on Thursday at 21:55 GMT.
Two men in their 30s, one from the St Austell area and another from Birmingham, were arrested on Christmas Day.
Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, was being supported by specially-trained officers.
Devon and Cornwall Police said two men, in a silver-coloured car, approached the woman at about 21:00 GMT in the Bethel area of St Austell.
Police said the men claimed to be delivery drivers and asked for directions.
She told officers that they put her in the car and assaulted her as they drove around.
The woman managed to escape before she was found about five miles away in a layby near Pentewan on Thursday night.
Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone with information to contact officers on 101 quoting 0922 of 23/12/21.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.