Cornwall sex attack: 'Delivery drivers' assaulted woman
- Published
Two sex attackers are being hunted after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by two men in their car.
The woman was approached by the men who claimed to be delivery drivers and asked for directions in St Austell in Cornwall, said police.
She told officers they put her in the car and assaulted her as they drove around.
The woman managed to escape before she was found about five miles away in a layby near Pentewan on Thursday night.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the men, in a silver-coloured car, approached the woman at about 21:00 GMT in the Bethel area of St Austell.
Detectives said the woman was being supported by specialist officers.
Police are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.
The suspects are described as being in their 20s or 30s and of average height and build.
One was wearing a blue Adidas jumper and black jeans and the other was dressed in a white T-shirt and black jeans.
Det Supt Ben Beckerleg said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the men driving around the Bethel area and Pentewan Road last night.
"We would also like to speak with anyone who recognises the description of the men or who has any information which may assist with our inquiries."
