Road closed as fire spreads at house in Minions
- Published
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is attending a house fire in Minions.
Two appliances were sent to the site at about 08:21 GMT.
Some parts of the building have collapsed and there is thick smoke on ground level all around incident, the service said.
The main road through Minions has been closed and residents in area are being advised to keep all windows closed and stay indoors.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.