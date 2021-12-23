Man jailed for life for raping 61-year-old in her own home
A stranger who raped a 61-year-old woman multiple times after breaking into her house, in an attack lasting four hours, has been jailed for life.
Matthew Addison, 48, previously admitted two charges of rape and two of sexual assault in Truro, Cornwall in July.
He was jailed for a minimum of 10 years and 10 months at Truro Crown Court.
The judge said it was "an evil attack" of the "utmost savagery".
Earlier on the same night, Addison sexually assaulted some young women in Truro and scared another woman as she walked home alone around midnight.
The court heard how he switched off his mobile phone before climbing through a window into a bungalow where the woman was sleeping on 18 July.
The victim told the police she feared she would die as she struggled to breathe during the attacks.
Addison disabled her landline and mobile phone so she could not raise the alarm, and told her not to look at him.
However she remembered seeing he was wearing distinctive red shorts, a detail backed up by witnesses to his earlier assaults that night.
After the attacks he stole her bank card and was caught on camera withdrawing £200 - he admitted one charge of fraud in relation to this.
His red shorts were also visible on the CCTV footage of him at the cash point.
'Utmost savagery'
Judge Robert Linford said it was highly unlikely Addison would be considered for release after serving his minimum term, for what he called "terrible crimes" and "an evil attack".
He said the rape ordeal had lasted for four hours: "She was utterly terrified. The situation was horrific for her.
"You left her bloodied, battered and a broken woman in her own home. It was the utmost savagery.
"Your behaviour has wrecked lives. You are a highly dangerous, highly manipulative man."
The court heard Addison, of St Clements Close, Tregolls, has 32 previous convictions for 94 offences and had only been out of jail for a month before these sex attacks, and was on licence.
