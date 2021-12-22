Cornish autism care home rated unacceptable by CQC
A trust that cares for people with autism has been placed in special measures following failings at two of its care homes.
Spectrum, the provider at St Erme Campus and Trelawney House, has been told by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to make urgent improvements.
Inspectors found there was not enough staff and were told of alleged abuse from agency workers.
The BBC has contacted Spectrum for comment.
It follows an unannounced inspection in October of St Erme Campus, near Truro, and Trelawney House, near Helston, after previous poor inspections.
Debbie Ivanova, the CQC's deputy chief inspector for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said there was widespread and significant shortfalls.
She explained that due to reliance on agency staff, people were not having their care needs met.
Ms Ivanova added: "At Trelawney House, inspectors were told about three incidents of alleged abuse of people using the service by agency staff, including one when the staff member was mocking a person while providing personal care.
"That is completely unacceptable, and the staff member has now been removed from the service."
Inspectors reported that three agency staff, who tested positive for Covid, were asked to continue working.
The CQC said incidents weren't being appropriately reported by Spectrum to the local authority.
It highlighted that one person, with mobility issues, was reported to have fallen multiple times but there was no falls risk assessments in place to prevent it from happening again.
"The way in which people are expected to live in both these homes is neither acceptable, nor sustainable," Ms Ivanova added.
"We will not hesitate to use our legal powers and take further enforcement action to keep people safe."
St Erme Campus was previously inspected in May when the CQC rated it inadequate finding that the service had insufficient staff to keep people safe.
The home was given the same overall ratings following the October inspection.
The overall rating for Trelawney House has dropped from requires improvement to inadequate.
Spectrum operates 15 care homes across Cornwall.
