'Magical' Carnglaze caverns for sale
- Published
A visitor attraction with "magical" underground caverns is up for sale in Cornwall.
The Carnglaze Caverns venue near Liskeard hosts weddings and events, and is on the market for the first time in 20 years.
The caverns form part of a 10-acre property with a four-bedroom house, and attract 20,000 visitors a year.
Estate agents expect it to be sold to somebody from the south east of England looking for a "lifestyle business".
Ed Thorne from Stags Estate Agents said: "It's quite magical. It's a little bit surreal as you walk in and the further you go the more you are into this different world."
The caverns were formed as part of an old slate mine on the site.
Stags is asking for offers of more than £1m.
The online listing for the property describes it as a "successful and almost unique heritage visitor attraction set within a most charming wooded river valley".
Mr Thorne said: "With the way the market has gone, a lot of people are coming out of the south east of England looking for lifestyle businesses particularly.
"So I think someone is going to see it and snap it up quite quickly," he added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.