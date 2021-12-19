Cornwall marks 40th anniversary of Penlee lifeboat disaster
People in Cornwall are marking 40 years since the Penlee lifeboat disaster.
The tragedy at sea saw 16 people lose their lives on 19 December 1981.
The eight crew of the Solomon Browne lifeboat, based near Penzance, perished when called out to help the stricken cargo vessel Union Star, whose entire crew and on-board passengers also died.
Tributes will include the village of Mousehole's Christmas lights being switched off, with a single cross on an island off the harbour remaining lit.
People in the village have also been asked to put candles in their front window to create a "wave of light" through the village, down to the harbour.
The Solomon Browne lifeboat, based at Penlee, near Mousehole, set off in horrendous conditions and hurricane-force winds after the alarm was raised.
Waves of about 60ft (18m) tall confronted the lifeboat crew as they headed to the Union Star, which was being driven towards rocks after its engines failed.
The lifeboatmen made multiple attempts to pull alongside the vessel before being overwhelmed by the conditions.
A Royal Navy Sea King helicopter from RNAS Culdrose was unable to lift any of the eight from Union Star, and both boats were wrecked with no survivors.
Our eight extremely brave, & selfless @RNLI lifeboatmen, all sons of Mousehole, who made the ultimate sacrifice on 19 December 1981. Their courage, dedication, determination, valour and heroism serves as a beacon to us all. Greater love hath no man #ServiceNotSelf 💙 pic.twitter.com/sv9ceQYNNR— RNLI Penlee Lifeboat (@penleelifeboat) December 19, 2021
Joanne Payne, daughter of lifeboat crew member Charles Greenhaugh, said it was complete "disbelief" when the village heard the news.
She said everyone thought: "It's not true, it can't be true. The lifeboat always comes home."
She added: "Can you imagine going out in a storm like that and not thinking twice about it? What heroes they were."
Martin Brockman, son of crew member Nigel Brockman, said it was "strange how 40 years have passed so quickly".
He said: "We'll all get together as one big family and remember them that way."
Within 24 hours of the disaster, enough men from Mousehole had volunteered to form a new lifeboat crew.
