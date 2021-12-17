Demolition work to start on £170m Truro housing project
Demolition work for the building of a new neighbourhood with 320 homes and hospitality venues is set to begin in February.
Cornwall Council is leading the £170m redevelopment in the Pydar area of Truro.
The Viaduct car park and the former council offices that have been derelict for years will be knocked down.
The council said the demolition works had been planned to avoid disruption over the Christmas period.
Contractor DSM will carry out the demolition work on Carrick House, St Clement's House, 57 Pydar Street, the Viaduct car park and the Oak Way units.
Visitors to Truro are advised to use park and ride sites from February 2022 as the Pydar Street, Viaduct and Carrick House car parks will be closed.
Truro Bowl will remain open throughout the works.
The portfolio holder for housing and planning, Olly Monk, said the project would "support recovery, job creation, new and affordable housing, and investment in our local community".
Outline planning permission was given for the project in October.
The council said more detailed planning applications would be submitted "in due course".
