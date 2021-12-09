Langarth garden village recommended for approval
Plans to build up to 3,550 homes near Truro have been recommended for approval by planning officers.
A planning application for the Langarth Garden Village is set to go before Cornwall Council's strategic planning committee next week.
The council has submitted the application itself to cover a wide area where a number of individual proposals had been put forward by developers.
The plans include care homes, primary schools and medical facilities.
The site for the planned Stadium for Cornwall also sits next to the garden village and there are plans to expand the existing park and ride at Langarth.
A new road - the Northern Access Road (NAR) - is also planned to carry traffic from the A390, through the garden village and out to Treliske.
About 35% of the new homes built would be classed as affordable housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
In recommending approval planning officers stated in a report to the strategic planning committee: "Your officers are supportive of the holistic approach undertaken by the applicant, in seeking to deliver a mixed and balanced community, which considers the site as a whole, rather than the previous piecemeal consents which were principally based around land agglomerates and retail-led proposals.
"The comprehensive approach ensures that the proposals are genuinely informed by the landscape character and assets."
Kenwyn Parish Council and Truro City Council have broadly supported the plans.
Chacewater Parish Council has raised concerns about the scale of the development, which it said is "comparable to the likes of Liskeard or Wadebridge" and how this would impact on traffic and sewage.
Kea Parish Council said "there is little to commend this development nor the process and complete lack of regard for neighbours that this process has taken".
Devon and Cornwall Police said developers would need to contribute £1.9m "to mitigate the impact the development will have on the police's resources and to ensure that the force can continue to provide the same level of service to residents, communities and businesses in and around Truro".
NHS Kernow said a contribution of £984,000 will be required to help meet the extra demand on health services from people living in the garden village.
