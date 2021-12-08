Cornwall Council cabinet supports £55m budget cut plans
- Published
Cornwall Council's cabinet has unanimously voted to support a draft budget for the next financial year, including plans for cuts of £55m.
Its draft proposals included cutting 410 jobs across all departments by the end of March 2022.
A budget report earlier this year said £53.2m of savings had been identified.
The plans are to be considered by scrutiny committees and undergo public consultation, with the full council due to make a final decision in February.
The draft budget proposals include cutting the number of social workers and planning officers, saving £18m.
The proposals would see 200 posts cut "by not backfilling vacant or time-limited roles".
They also involve closing some day centres and reducing the number of residential nursing home beds.
The budget plans also include cutting £1m in road maintenance by reducing inspections of rural roads from three times a year, to twice a year.
A senior management review will aim to save £1.2m, it said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.