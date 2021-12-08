Tiny town, Marazion, bids to become UK's smallest city
- Published
A tiny Cornish town could become the smallest and most southerly city in the UK if a bid to be recognised is granted.
Marazion has applied for city status as part of a competition for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Town councillor Richard Stokoe said with about 1,500 residents, its size did not matter.
The chair of the Marazion Chamber of Commerce, Paul Elliott, said it would also "stimulate local businesses".
At the time of the 2011 census Marazion had 1,440 residents.
Mr Stokoe, chairman of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Committee, said: "As it is often said, size is not important."
He added: "Despite being a David in a field of Goliaths applying for city status, anyone who has ever lived, worked or visited Marazion knows that there is something for everyone and that it would be a worthy winner of the award."
Chair of Marazion Chamber of Commerce Paul Elliott said: "Achieving city status would further raise the profile of Marazion, stimulate local businesses and prosper the community in the immediate locality and beyond."
The town council said Marazion had not spent any money on the application.
The Queen is due to confer city status on one or more towns next year to mark her 70-year reign.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk