Perranporth Christmas tree festival grows despite Covid-19
A "magical" Christmas tree festival in Cornwall has grown bigger each year despite Covid-19, organisers have said.
The annual church event in Perranporth is set to be the biggest in its nine-year history, with 39 trees entered from around the local community.
This year's collection included a tree in memory of Perranporth schoolgirl Esmee Polmear, who died suddenly aged eight, in 2015.
It opened at St Piran's Church, Perranzabuloe, on Thursday.
'Normal Christmas wanted'
Other trees represented local businesses and charities, Perranporth Surf Life Saving Club, Goonhavern and Perranporth Schools, local Guides and Brownies, and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.
Church warden Tony Hocking said people were more determined to celebrate Christmas after so much was cancelled in 2020.
"After last year, I think people want some sort of normal Christmas this year," he said.
Mr Hocking explained they were able to safely leave the festival open for several hours each day without having stewards.
"We spread the trees out across the church. When people come they say how wonderful, how magical it is," he said.
The event is open daily from 12:00 GMT to 17:00, up to and including Christmas Eve.
